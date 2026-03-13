Off & On the Cuff - Australian & Canadian Weak leaders- NY "Free" Childcare

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance film by Ford [1962]





The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, American western film, released in 1962, that was John Ford’s poetic and sombre look at the end of the Wild West era. Although atypical of his usual works, it is widely considered Ford’s last great movie and among his best westerns.





https://www.britannica.com/topic/The-Man-Who-Shot-Liberty-Valance-film-1962









What is the Origin of Phrases ‘On the Cuff’ and ‘Off the Cuff’?





First, let us discuss the meaning of the word “cuff”.





Cuff is a curved metal article that fits the wrist firmly without a clasp, kind of like a bracelet. It was traditionally worn by many men, including bartenders. It is now out of fashion but even today, the lower part of a sleeve that fits over the wrist is called ‘cuff’.





Anyway, it is believed that in old times, many bartenders would write the due amounts on their cuffs. So, if a customer bought a drink without immediately paying, he would say — “put it on the cuff” which meant that he would pay for it later.





Thus, to put something on the cuff means to get something on credit; to buy something for which the payment will be done in the future.





https://the-word-nerd.medium.com/what-is-the-origin-of-phrases-on-the-cuff-and-off-the-cuff-2b2ee940c594









Hochul, Mamdani unveil $1.7B taxpayer-funded child care plan





New York City will provide free child care for 2-year-olds following an agreement between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, announced Thursday.





Hochul said her administration has committed $1.7 billion to fund the first two years of the program, beginning with "high-needs areas" before expanding to the rest of the city. She said the initiative, which will be included in her state of the state address next week, is part of larger efforts to make child care subsidized statewide.





https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/hochul-mamdani-unveil-1-7b-184400560.html









Canada and Australia leaders urge war de-escalation, but agree Iran can’t get nuclear weapons





The Canadian and Australian prime ministers on Thursday called for a de-escalation of the Iran war but added the Iranians must never gain a nuclear weapon.





Canada’s Mark Carney and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese discussed the war during their meeting in Australia’s capital, Canberra.





https://apnews.com/article/australia-canada-carney-iran-albanese-782de2f4cf66feab671e56c46d87700a









Before the Income Tax





2013 — marks the 100th anniversary of the modern income tax, a tax that dominates the revenue scheme of the federal government today. Individual income taxes accounted for about 45 percent of all federal tax revenue in 2012, along with 35 percent for Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes (which are also a tax on income), 10 percent for corporate income taxes, and only 10 percent for all other tax sources.





It wasn’t always so. Prior to ratification of the 16th (income tax) Amendment in February 1913, the federal government managed its few constitutional responsibilities without an income tax, except during the Civil War period. During peacetime, it did so largely — or even entirely — on import taxes called “tariffs





https://thenewamerican.com/us/culture/history/before-the-income-tax/









Poll tax





https://www.britannica.com/topic/poll-tax