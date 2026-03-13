BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Off & On the Cuff - Australian & Canadian Weak leaders- NY "Free" Childcare
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • Today

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance  film by Ford [1962]


The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, American western film, released in 1962, that was John Ford’s poetic and sombre look at the end of the Wild West era. Although atypical of his usual works, it is widely considered Ford’s last great movie and among his best westerns.


https://www.britannica.com/topic/The-Man-Who-Shot-Liberty-Valance-film-1962



What is the Origin of Phrases ‘On the Cuff’ and ‘Off the Cuff’?


First, let us discuss the meaning of the word “cuff”.


Cuff is a curved metal article that fits the wrist firmly without a clasp, kind of like a bracelet. It was traditionally worn by many men, including bartenders. It is now out of fashion but even today, the lower part of a sleeve that fits over the wrist is called ‘cuff’.


Anyway, it is believed that in old times, many bartenders would write the due amounts on their cuffs. So, if a customer bought a drink without immediately paying, he would say — “put it on the cuff” which meant that he would pay for it later.


Thus, to put something on the cuff means to get something on credit; to buy something for which the payment will be done in the future.


https://the-word-nerd.medium.com/what-is-the-origin-of-phrases-on-the-cuff-and-off-the-cuff-2b2ee940c594



Hochul, Mamdani unveil $1.7B taxpayer-funded child care plan


New York City will provide free child care for 2-year-olds following an agreement between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, announced Thursday.


Hochul said her administration has committed $1.7 billion to fund the first two years of the program, beginning with "high-needs areas" before expanding to the rest of the city. She said the initiative, which will be included in her state of the state address next week, is part of larger efforts to make child care subsidized statewide.


https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/hochul-mamdani-unveil-1-7b-184400560.html



Canada and Australia leaders urge war de-escalation, but agree Iran can’t get nuclear weapons


The Canadian and Australian prime ministers on Thursday called for a de-escalation of the Iran war but added the Iranians must never gain a nuclear weapon.


Canada’s Mark Carney and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese discussed the war during their meeting in Australia’s capital, Canberra.


https://apnews.com/article/australia-canada-carney-iran-albanese-782de2f4cf66feab671e56c46d87700a



Before the Income Tax


2013 — marks the 100th anniversary of the modern income tax, a tax that dominates the revenue scheme of the federal government today. Individual income taxes accounted for about 45 percent of all federal tax revenue in 2012, along with 35 percent for Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes (which are also a tax on income), 10 percent for corporate income taxes, and only 10 percent for all other tax sources.


It wasn’t always so. Prior to ratification of the 16th (income tax) Amendment in February 1913, the federal government managed its few constitutional responsibilities without an income tax, except during the Civil War period. During peacetime, it did so largely — or even entirely — on import taxes called “tariffs


https://thenewamerican.com/us/culture/history/before-the-income-tax/



Poll tax


https://www.britannica.com/topic/poll-tax

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Garrison Vance
Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Chase Codewell
DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

Morgan S. Verity
EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

Laura Harris
Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Kevin Hughes
The Famine Years: How Trump&#8217;s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy