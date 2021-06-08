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Trump is Q+ 100% Proofs Deltas & EPIC BQQMS! A Week to Remember! Arrests & Military Tribunals GITMO!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Today's Extra Links...


President Trump Live Full Epic Speech at the North Carolina Republican Party's State Convention NCGOP


https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/06/president-trump-live-full-epic-speech-at-the-north-carolina-republican-partys-state-convention-ncgop-3236003.html



Eye Drop Media EPIC INTRO! Hold The Line!


https://www.eyedropmedia.com/




Previous Updates:



Trump Won by MILLIONS! Vows to Return to White House! China's 10 TRILLION Dollar Tab! Lindell's Absolutely 9-0 Packets Proofs & Lawsuits!



https://rumble.com/vi1w6d-trump-won-by-millions-vows-return-to-white-house-100-lindells-9-0-proof-chi.html



Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!



https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html




Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!



https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html




Sidney Powell "Trump will be reinstated!" Lin Wood & General Flynn Agree: Trump Won! Q: Watch The Water!



https://rumble.com/vhvd5b-sidney-powell-trump-will-be-reinstated-lin-wood-and-gen-flynn-agree-trump-w.html




Is Q Back? Fact Vs. Fiction: The Choice Is Yours! Flynn "Prepare For The Storm!" Deep State PANIC!



https://rumble.com/vhtnsv-is-q-back-fact-vs.-fiction-the-choice-is-yours-flynn-prepare-for-the-storm-.html




Q+ Trump & Scavino May 29th Decodes [Infiltration] Not Invasion! We The People Mourn The Cost! No Greater Love!



https://rumble.com/vhsisj-q-trump-and-scavino-decodes-insurgency-not-invasion-we-the-people-mourn-the.html




Trump "Huge Problems Coming! When All These States Flip!" Q BOOMS GA + NH Audit Explosions! Big Bombs + Scavino & Pompeo Comms!



https://rumble.com/vhr7qn-trump-huge-problems-coming-when-all-these-states-flip-q-booms-ga-nh-audit-e.html




Q+ Trump “PA, MI, WI Audits NEXT!” We The People Are At War! Rise Or Die! All Assets [F]oreign & [D]omestic Deployed!



https://rumble.com/vho0zh-q-trump-pa-mi-wi-audits-next-we-the-people-are-at-war-rise-or-die-all-asset.html




Durham + Audits = Arrests! Q+ Trump: Game Over! We Have It [All] Assets Seized [F]oreign & [D]omestic!



https://rumble.com/vhm8ap-durham-audits-arrests-q-trump-game-over-we-have-it-all-assets-seized-f-and-.html




BOOM! Georgia 1st to DECERTIFY Election! Q+ Trump "I caught them! Things Will Get VERY INTERESTING!"



https://rumble.com/vhk7k3-boom-georgia-1st-to-decertify-election-q-trump-i-caught-them-things-will-ge.html





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trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonmike pompeojoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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