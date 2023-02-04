https://gettr.com/post/p278cqy9757
2023.02.03 Yue Wenhai with chinese military relations deep,He owns the International School,in that school,providing young girls and boys,he went to the Minsheng Securities for the purpose of money laundering.
岳文海跟中国军方关系深厚，他开国际学校提供男孩女孩，他去民族证券的目的是洗钱。
