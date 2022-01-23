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VACCINE VENDETTA: The Sheep Being Led to the Slaughter
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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7395 views • January 23, 2022
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The Choice is Yours: Avatar or Zombie - Shunyamurti: https://youtu.be/0LG7Xr-M46s

The Unsettling of America - Terra Eden: https://youtu.be/MleN2Pajeyc (Wendell Berry) - specialization

Guy putting on six masks in airplane: https://twitter.com/artvalley818_/status/1483520528069828609?s=28

How To Identity As Trans-Vaccinated!: https://gab.com/a/posts/107622021052573537 (Just Change Your Status)

If I Were the Devil - Paul Harvey: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20598

Bill Gates Caught Funnelling $319 Million to Media to ‘Brainwash the Public’: https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-caught-funnelling-319-million-to-media-to-brainwash-the-public/?fbclid=IwAR24UbsCGTVukMk3AWb2w9F6eIQOwkpUMGLfU8y0DC2epG9O2xDQIV7aOvU

Excellent article... shows how massive the pharma industrial complex is in the USSA: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/01/17/america-is-a-hospital/

Scott Morrison Compares Vaccinating Australians to: “Getting All the Sheep Through the Gate.”: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20603

Vaccine Syringe Made Out Of Sheep: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20604

Experts Are Warning That Empty Shelves And Food Shortages Are Going To Continue For Many Weeks To Come: https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/experts-are-warning-empty-shelves-and-food-shortages-are-going-continue-many-weeks
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