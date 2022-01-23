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VACCINE VENDETTA: The Sheep Being Led to the Slaughter
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7395 views • January 23, 2022
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Intro song: Black Sheep - Another Sheep in the Mall: https://rumble.com/vsjns5-black-sheep-another-sheep-in-the-mall.html
"GGPoker - DollarVig, we try not to speak of that guy: https://youtu.be/Yu8tAJuWWaE?t=4701"
Super MILLION$ | S2E27 | $2,220,000 | w Mikita Badziakouski, Isaac Haxton & Wiktor Malinowski
The Choice is Yours: Avatar or Zombie - Shunyamurti: https://youtu.be/0LG7Xr-M46s
The Unsettling of America - Terra Eden: https://youtu.be/MleN2Pajeyc (Wendell Berry) - specialization
Guy putting on six masks in airplane: https://twitter.com/artvalley818_/status/1483520528069828609?s=28
How To Identity As Trans-Vaccinated!: https://gab.com/a/posts/107622021052573537 (Just Change Your Status)
If I Were the Devil - Paul Harvey: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20598
Bill Gates Caught Funnelling $319 Million to Media to ‘Brainwash the Public’: https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-caught-funnelling-319-million-to-media-to-brainwash-the-public/?fbclid=IwAR24UbsCGTVukMk3AWb2w9F6eIQOwkpUMGLfU8y0DC2epG9O2xDQIV7aOvU
Excellent article... shows how massive the pharma industrial complex is in the USSA: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/01/17/america-is-a-hospital/
Scott Morrison Compares Vaccinating Australians to: “Getting All the Sheep Through the Gate.”: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20603
Vaccine Syringe Made Out Of Sheep: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20604
Experts Are Warning That Empty Shelves And Food Shortages Are Going To Continue For Many Weeks To Come: https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/experts-are-warning-empty-shelves-and-food-shortages-are-going-continue-many-weeks
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro song: Black Sheep - Another Sheep in the Mall: https://rumble.com/vsjns5-black-sheep-another-sheep-in-the-mall.html
"GGPoker - DollarVig, we try not to speak of that guy: https://youtu.be/Yu8tAJuWWaE?t=4701"
Super MILLION$ | S2E27 | $2,220,000 | w Mikita Badziakouski, Isaac Haxton & Wiktor Malinowski
The Choice is Yours: Avatar or Zombie - Shunyamurti: https://youtu.be/0LG7Xr-M46s
The Unsettling of America - Terra Eden: https://youtu.be/MleN2Pajeyc (Wendell Berry) - specialization
Guy putting on six masks in airplane: https://twitter.com/artvalley818_/status/1483520528069828609?s=28
How To Identity As Trans-Vaccinated!: https://gab.com/a/posts/107622021052573537 (Just Change Your Status)
If I Were the Devil - Paul Harvey: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20598
Bill Gates Caught Funnelling $319 Million to Media to ‘Brainwash the Public’: https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-caught-funnelling-319-million-to-media-to-brainwash-the-public/?fbclid=IwAR24UbsCGTVukMk3AWb2w9F6eIQOwkpUMGLfU8y0DC2epG9O2xDQIV7aOvU
Excellent article... shows how massive the pharma industrial complex is in the USSA: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/01/17/america-is-a-hospital/
Scott Morrison Compares Vaccinating Australians to: “Getting All the Sheep Through the Gate.”: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20603
Vaccine Syringe Made Out Of Sheep: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20604
Experts Are Warning That Empty Shelves And Food Shortages Are Going To Continue For Many Weeks To Come: https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/experts-are-warning-empty-shelves-and-food-shortages-are-going-continue-many-weeks
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