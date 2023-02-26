https://gettr.com/post/p29on58daa4

02/23/2023 Edward Dowd: For mortuaries, business is good even after Covid is over. For example, the stock price of the Service Corporation International, a public funeral home company, is close to all time high. They expected business to come down and normalise after Covid is over, but kept having to reraise their numbers every quarter.





02/23/2023 爱德华·多德：中共病毒疫情结束后殡葬业生意依然很好。例如，上市殡葬公司国际服务公司(SCI)的股价接近了历史最高水平。他们本来预计中共病毒疫情结束后业务会下降并回归正常，但现在每个季度都不得不重新提高他们的预期死亡数字。





