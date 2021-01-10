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Trump Silenced by Silicon Valley -- Free Speech Gets Hit By Lightning Bolt
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141 views • January 10, 2021
The founding principle of our republic is our first amendment, that which allows freedom of expression of unpopular ideas, that was guaranteed by the founders of our country and enshrined in our bill of rights as the first amendment.
With Twitter and Facebook silencing the most important man in the world, Sitting US President Donald Trump, The president is sad that anyone can be silenced at any time and for virtually any reason. Try to create an alternative platform, and the vertical monopoly of Apple and Google will cease to distribute your product and less it conforms to their ideas of what speech should be. The echo chamber will grow, and the radicalization and divide in our society will as well.
#Twitter #Facebook #TrumpBanned
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With Twitter and Facebook silencing the most important man in the world, Sitting US President Donald Trump, The president is sad that anyone can be silenced at any time and for virtually any reason. Try to create an alternative platform, and the vertical monopoly of Apple and Google will cease to distribute your product and less it conforms to their ideas of what speech should be. The echo chamber will grow, and the radicalization and divide in our society will as well.
#Twitter #Facebook #TrumpBanned
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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