Here’s Trump's SECRET WEAPON To End Lisa Murkowski Once And For All

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From NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Kelly Tshibaka received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump last November to run as the candidate against incumbent Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. I should point out Merkowski is backed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel. So the stakes could never be higher in this proxy war between Trump and MConnell.