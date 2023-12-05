Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Vax Changes Your Heart's Metabolism and an Increase in Cardiac Arrest
channel image
The New American
2276 Subscribers
940 views
Published a day ago

This show previously aired on 11/07/2023


Dr. Peter McCullough talks about disturbing new studies on the vaccine. Dr. Robert Malone says there is no evidence that the current boosters are "safe and effective" against the dominant HV.1 variant.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: 1. John Fredericks Media Network - Dr. Peter McCullough: New study shows heart metabolism changes after the vax https://rumble.com/v3th4iy-dr.-peter-mccullough-dont-trust-the-vax-syndicate-take-control-at-twc.healt.html


2. Bannon’s War Room - Malone: "No Evidence That Current Boosters Are "Safe And Effective" Against Dominant HV.1 Variant" https://rumble.com/v3u3611-malone-no-evidence-that-current-boosters-are-safe-and-effective-against-dom.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
vaxcardiac arrestcovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket