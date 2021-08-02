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I genuinely think everyone should watch this
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521 views • August 02, 2021
This lady is reminding the masses that forgot all the contradictions and the confusing messages, since the beginning of this scamdemic, the fake virus, the totalitarian tiptoes that now are turning into huge strides.
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