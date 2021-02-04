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Organic Food- Is It Worth Buying?
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435 views • February 04, 2021
Organic food is more expensive and many people ask whether it’s worth spending the money. But what is in food grown on commercial farms? And what is the difference in the nutrient profile? This video will give you some real data to help you decide whether it's worth spending some extra money on organic foods.
Here are some links:
Information on toxins in food and personal care products
https://www.ewg.org/
https://www.ewg.org/skindeep/
How to find a local CSA in the US:
https://www.localharvest.org/csa/
How to find organic farm food in the US:
https://www.westonaprice.org/find-nutrient-dense-foods/
Here are some links:
Information on toxins in food and personal care products
https://www.ewg.org/
https://www.ewg.org/skindeep/
How to find a local CSA in the US:
https://www.localharvest.org/csa/
How to find organic farm food in the US:
https://www.westonaprice.org/find-nutrient-dense-foods/
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