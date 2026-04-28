KING CHARLES LIVE FROM THE OVAL OFFICE

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Absolutely legendary. King Charles strolls into the Oval Office like he owns the place and drops a speech for the ages. Proper royal mic drop from the wrong side of the pond. God Save the Kings ... and whoever wrote that script! 👑🇬🇧🇺🇸 #KingCharles #OvalOffice #WhiteHouse
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