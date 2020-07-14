© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Group's 18-Day Water Fast Journey - Post Fast Interview
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • July 14, 2020
Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
In the final video of his water fasting journey, Dr. Group discusses his improving mental clarity, and the positives he has experienced over the last 22 days. With no shortage of challenges, from emotional moments, to high stressors, he still feels the extended fast was a success! Speaking more about how he felt good on some days, bad on others, he reflects on the highs and lows a person may experience while fasting. For the most part, cravings were minimal, and around day 9 hunger was almost non-existent. Dr. Group will also touch on the importance of cleansing and detoxing before and after fasting, but also shares his belief that nothing can detoxify the body quicker, and easier, than a water fast! Dr. Group closes the series taking several of the common questions we saw over the last few weeks, and looks forward to being back the office.
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
In the final video of his water fasting journey, Dr. Group discusses his improving mental clarity, and the positives he has experienced over the last 22 days. With no shortage of challenges, from emotional moments, to high stressors, he still feels the extended fast was a success! Speaking more about how he felt good on some days, bad on others, he reflects on the highs and lows a person may experience while fasting. For the most part, cravings were minimal, and around day 9 hunger was almost non-existent. Dr. Group will also touch on the importance of cleansing and detoxing before and after fasting, but also shares his belief that nothing can detoxify the body quicker, and easier, than a water fast! Dr. Group closes the series taking several of the common questions we saw over the last few weeks, and looks forward to being back the office.
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
In the final video of his water fasting journey, Dr. Group discusses his improving mental clarity, and the positives he has experienced over the last 22 days. With no shortage of challenges, from emotional moments, to high stressors, he still feels the extended fast was a success! Speaking more about how he felt good on some days, bad on others, he reflects on the highs and lows a person may experience while fasting. For the most part, cravings were minimal, and around day 9 hunger was almost non-existent. Dr. Group will also touch on the importance of cleansing and detoxing before and after fasting, but also shares his belief that nothing can detoxify the body quicker, and easier, than a water fast! Dr. Group closes the series taking several of the common questions we saw over the last few weeks, and looks forward to being back the office.
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
In the final video of his water fasting journey, Dr. Group discusses his improving mental clarity, and the positives he has experienced over the last 22 days. With no shortage of challenges, from emotional moments, to high stressors, he still feels the extended fast was a success! Speaking more about how he felt good on some days, bad on others, he reflects on the highs and lows a person may experience while fasting. For the most part, cravings were minimal, and around day 9 hunger was almost non-existent. Dr. Group will also touch on the importance of cleansing and detoxing before and after fasting, but also shares his belief that nothing can detoxify the body quicker, and easier, than a water fast! Dr. Group closes the series taking several of the common questions we saw over the last few weeks, and looks forward to being back the office.
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.