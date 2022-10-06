Stephen Wynn, Lobbyist for Miles Guo’s Repatriation, Faces Trial in a Foreign Agent Case

https://gnews.org/post/p1tlhcf41
It was reported that Stephen Wynn, former CEO of the Wynn Resorts, might face a trial in the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to force him to register as a Chinese Communist Party’s lobbyist
