The Special Relationship Is Dead – How Trump Left Britain Holding the Bill

Kristy Allen delivers a masterclass in the new world order of diplomacy—where the "special relationship" between the U.S. and U.K. has been reduced to a passive-aggressive standoff, and Britain is left wondering what happened to its seat at the table. The party might be over for the special relationship. But the debate is just beginning.





Was Starmer right to be cautious, or did he lose the U.K.'s seat at the table?





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.