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The Special Relationship Is Dead – How Trump Left Britain Holding the Bill
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Kristy Allen delivers a masterclass in the new world order of diplomacy—where the "special relationship" between the U.S. and U.K. has been reduced to a passive-aggressive standoff, and Britain is left wondering what happened to its seat at the table. The party might be over for the special relationship. But the debate is just beginning.


Was Starmer right to be cautious, or did he lose the U.K.'s seat at the table?


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britainrelationskristy allenjohn michael chambersdiplomacykeir starmerspecial relationship
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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