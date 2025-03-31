BrightLearn - Shrinking the Technosphere: Getting a Grip on Technologies that Limit our Autonomy, Self-sufficiency and Freedom by Dmitry Orlov

In "Shrinking the Technosphere: Getting a Grip on Technologies that Limit our Autonomy, Self-sufficiency and Freedom," Dmitry Orlov presents a compelling critique of modern technology's impact on human life and the environment. He argues that while technology has undoubtedly brought comfort and convenience, it has also stealthily eroded our autonomy, self-sufficiency and freedom by creating a vast, interconnected technosphere that operates with its own agenda, often at odds with our well-being and the planet's health. Orlov traces the evolution of technology from simple tools that enhanced human capability to complex systems that dominate and control nature, leading to overreliance on machines and a growing disconnection from the natural world. He criticizes the pursuit of efficiency primarily for corporate profit, which often comes at the expense of personal well-being and job security. Orlov also explores the psychological impact of technology, likening our addiction to devices to substance abuse and questioning whether we are becoming slaves to our machines. However, he offers a hopeful vision for the future, advocating for "naturelike technologies" that harmonize with the environment and promote self-sufficiency. Orlov introduces the concept of a "harm-benefit analysis" to evaluate technologies based on their alignment with our values and potential for harm. He challenges the notion of efficiency as a corporate euphemism and encourages readers to rethink their values and definitions of success. With practical advice for reducing technosphere dominance, such as minimizing disposable products and embracing community-based solutions, Orlov envisions a future where technology serves humanity rather than controls it, ultimately leading to a more sustainable, equitable and fulfilling way of life.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.