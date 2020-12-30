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Bergdahl: What They Aren't Telling You!
Stefan Molyneux
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118 views • December 30, 2020
Stefan Molyneux discusses the release of Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, his exchange for five senior Taliban officials and the controversy around the latest in a series of questionable decisions by the Obama Administration.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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