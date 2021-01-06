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Massive Crowd of Indignant Trump Supporters Expected in D.C. Tomorrow MIRROR
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303 views • January 06, 2021
Jan 5, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, as supporters of the President make efforts to make it to Washington for the results of the Electoral College certification by Congress, Antifa and Black Lives Matter are ramping up their anarchist efforts as well. Edward Szall and Matt Skow report live from the center of the action, and will be present for the various rallies on January 6th. Rick dissects the election response, and also has plenty to say about the emigration of America’s worst spy Jonathan Pollard to Israel. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Matt Skow, Edward Szall. Airdate 1/5/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/pitchforks-torches-massive-crowd-of-indignant-trump-supporters-expected-in-d-c-tomorrow
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, as supporters of the President make efforts to make it to Washington for the results of the Electoral College certification by Congress, Antifa and Black Lives Matter are ramping up their anarchist efforts as well. Edward Szall and Matt Skow report live from the center of the action, and will be present for the various rallies on January 6th. Rick dissects the election response, and also has plenty to say about the emigration of America’s worst spy Jonathan Pollard to Israel. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Matt Skow, Edward Szall. Airdate 1/5/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/pitchforks-torches-massive-crowd-of-indignant-trump-supporters-expected-in-d-c-tomorrow
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
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