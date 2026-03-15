Do not love with words alone.

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James lesson #139; Looking at the call from Pastor James in the ending of chapter one of his epistle, we understand GOD is looking for the Believer to grow and bring forth real impact into this life. Within 1John 3, it is very clear that how we treat others, especially the Royal Family matters! Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!