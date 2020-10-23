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Going through my local MPs response to me asking for help.
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58 views • October 23, 2020
Rather than helping me or they did was to constructively deny me help. This was done by creating a strawman argument and insisting that, that was the argument I was making. It's been nine days now since the last response and now they have just started to ignore me. I was not dissed from my university I was constructively dissed. This is when an employer or an organisation bullies you into leaving.
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