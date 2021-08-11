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Dr. Sebi on germs viruses and bacteria
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67 views • August 11, 2021
Healing what was said "couldn't be done" speaks volumes on the corrupt we allow. I say allow because information is finally comimg to your ears, your eyes and your heart. Don't neglected the truth no matter how scary it sounds. Find peace in it and handle what needs to go in your world.
The saying that goes "we are all going to die one day" is unsuitable for reality. The picture painted is inevitable damnation.
Praying for all my subscribers and viewers. Lies trap you.. truth will set you free. God bless you all. Don't matter how bad or wrong you think you are.. there is hope and help for you.. 💌
Feel free:
[email protected]
$prayershandleit
The saying that goes "we are all going to die one day" is unsuitable for reality. The picture painted is inevitable damnation.
Praying for all my subscribers and viewers. Lies trap you.. truth will set you free. God bless you all. Don't matter how bad or wrong you think you are.. there is hope and help for you.. 💌
Feel free:
[email protected]
$prayershandleit
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