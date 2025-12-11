Joe Waller's Campsite Jam

Gail Carson

100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music





Joe Waller was a friend of mine

A friend of yours as well

In fact he was a friend to all

In our Florida folk world



The first thing, about Joe Waller

He was, a songwriting man

He loved to craft, nostalgic songs

And sing them with his, angel band



(Chorus)



At Joe Waller's Campsite Jam

We all would gather round

Everyone would share their newest songs

As we took turns going round and round



With Katie on her fiddle

Adding sweet melodies to the band

I'll never forget, all the fun we had.....



At Joe Waller's, Campsite Jam





(verse)

He loved to surround himself

with friends and volunteers

He organized the music scene

at Barberville for years



I'll miss my friend Joe Waller

We owe everything to this man

but the only thing, that we can do

Is pay it forward.... the best we can........





(Bridge)

All across Florida, I would never, be alone

At the Festival, I knew just where to go.....





(Chorus)

At Joe Waller's Campsite Jam

We all would gather round

Everyone would share their newest songs

As we took turns going round and round



With Katie on her fiddle

Adding sweet melodies to the band

I'll never forget, all the fun we had.....



At Joe Waller's, Campsite Jam





I'll never forget, all the fun we had......



At Joe Waller's, Campsite Jam