© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Waller's Campsite Jam
Gail Carson
100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music
Joe Waller was a friend of mine
A friend of yours as well
In fact he was a friend to all
In our Florida folk world
The first thing, about Joe Waller
He was, a songwriting man
He loved to craft, nostalgic songs
And sing them with his, angel band
(Chorus)
At Joe Waller's Campsite Jam
We all would gather round
Everyone would share their newest songs
As we took turns going round and round
With Katie on her fiddle
Adding sweet melodies to the band
I'll never forget, all the fun we had.....
At Joe Waller's, Campsite Jam
(verse)
He loved to surround himself
with friends and volunteers
He organized the music scene
at Barberville for years
I'll miss my friend Joe Waller
We owe everything to this man
but the only thing, that we can do
Is pay it forward.... the best we can........
(Bridge)
All across Florida, I would never, be alone
At the Festival, I knew just where to go.....
(Chorus)
At Joe Waller's Campsite Jam
We all would gather round
Everyone would share their newest songs
As we took turns going round and round
With Katie on her fiddle
Adding sweet melodies to the band
I'll never forget, all the fun we had.....
At Joe Waller's, Campsite Jam
I'll never forget, all the fun we had......
At Joe Waller's, Campsite Jam