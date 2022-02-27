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Russia / Ukraine Boots on the ground - UPDATE WITH RUSSELL BENTLEY
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20 views • February 27, 2022
Latest news from Donetsk and Donbass Front. Interview of Russell Bentley from USA and Alina Lipp from Germany, both in Donetsk Today. Filmmaker Regis Tremblay is an American ex-pat living in Crimea, who is a major info source for real news from Russia/Donbass
SUBSCRIBE TO RUSSELL'S CHANNEL HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/c/RussellBentleyTexac/videos.
Subscribe To Regis Tremblay Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi/videos
SUBSCRIBE TO RUSSELL'S CHANNEL HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/c/RussellBentleyTexac/videos.
Subscribe To Regis Tremblay Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi/videos
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