PayPal + the Government Want to Seize Your Money for Wrong-think ; Antidote = Bitcoin

#PayPal wanted to seize $2500 of their users money should engage in "misinformation," they are merely showing the hand of the government and what they will be doing with #CBDC s in the future.Has already taken place, with Justin Trudeau in Canada freezing the accounts of and trying to extract the money donated to the truckers, China using Ariel drones to snap photographs of dissident citizens and finding them directly from their bank account.

The one solution available for the world, the decentralized proof of work digital energy which is #bitcoin.





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more