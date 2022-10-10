Create New Account
PayPal + the Government Want to Seize Your Money for Wrong-think ; Antidote = Bitcoin
Published a month ago

#PayPal wanted to seize $2500 of their users money should engage in "misinformation," they are merely showing the hand of the government and what they will be doing with #CBDC s in the future.Has already taken place, with Justin Trudeau in Canada freezing the accounts of and trying to extract the money donated to the truckers, China using Ariel drones to snap photographs of dissident citizens and finding them directly from their bank account.

The one solution available for the world, the decentralized proof of work digital energy which is #bitcoin.


