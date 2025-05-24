Episode 3 | 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom — The Sudden, Symmetrical, Free-Fall of WTC Building 7

DON’T MISS this dynamic LIVE IN-PERSON PREMIER !! Watch the 911C2C Team — RG911 and LC911 in Partnership — introduce our new 53-minute Episode 3, show the film, and then take YOUR questions!Show moreWATCH LIVE on 911C2C.org, LCfor911.org, RichardGage911.org, or on “X”! Join us Sunday, May 18, 5pm Pacific. You can also get an email reminder of the big event!We demolish NIST’s theory of collapse (normal office fires) with the help of our new and incredible Panel of Experts: Structural Engineers Kamal Obeid and Steve Dusterwald, Highrise Architect Richard Wallace, Architectural Engineer Ross Muir, Veteran Physics Teacher David Chandler, and Professional Explosives Loader Tom Sullivan.Attorney Mick Harrison and Architect Richard Gage, AIA, introduce the signature features of Controlled Demolition to the Grand Jurors, along with the WTC 7 evidence that matches those features.Join the Experts to evaluate the legally dispositive evidence and assist in the legal process — such as a sudden and symmetrical onset of collapse across the entire roofline proving that “all the columns had to have been removed simultaneously; that it is physically impossible for a free-falling building to crush massive steel columns at the same time; and that a mere 6-story pile left in the footprint of a previously 47-story building means that all the column-to-beam connections also had to have been severed, which is also physically impossible due to small scattered office fires.Learn more: https://911C2C.orgShow less