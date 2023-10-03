Create New Account
WE ABOLISH THIS CURRENT GOV, WE DO NOT RECOGNIZE YOUR AUTHORITY
Far Right News
Published 12 hours ago

WE DO NOT CONSENT; WE WILL NOT OBEY. WE ARE FREE PEOPLE. WE WILL CREATE A NEW GOV FOR THE PEOPLE BY THE PEOPLE. ANYONE THAT WANTS TO CONTINUE TO LIVE UNDER THIS GOV CAN DO SO. WE FREE PEOPLE WILL CREATE A GOV OF OUR CHOOSING. AND DO NOT RECOGNIZE THIS GOV AUTHORITY

