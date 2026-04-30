BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Many 17’s In ONE Sitting?
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
159 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • Today

….. I hate it when people say, spoiler alert, but if I didn’t hate that, I’d say it, right about now, for what that’s worth.  There’s a total of 12, 17’s here.  I know I know, 17, 17’s, would’ve been cooler, but 12 is enough of a mathematical impossibility, to get the point across.  
Unless you’re one of those food scientists, so called “scientists” anyway, the type where the very foundation upon which their entire perception of reality is built upon, is based exclusively on, pseudoscience, and abstract mathematical modeling, based of faulty man made assumptions… that type of “scientist”, he will be unable to compute even the most simple probability metrics here… this from a type of guy who loves math & calculus so much, he giggles when he’s solving a problem, all while he’s maybe in his underwear, but maybe not, either way, that’s great, but this type of man needs to come up for some air, and get a grip on his extremely irrational biases.   
Instead, this type of guy, just hates on me, from the shadows.  Even though, I only want to be loved.  What’s a poor boy supposed to do?… I know.  

Being God’s messenger isn’t as easy as I thought it would be.  Which has left me with but one, single question.  Can you guess what that question is?  Yes, whats’s a poor boy supposed to do?  The answer?  Keep on pokin’.  I’m afraid so.  
God has chosen wisely, even if I do say so myself.  Although I will say, talk of things like, underwear and such, is all on me, and is probably not, divinely inspired, but all the sweet shit, surely is, as far & as few & as in between, as that may be, but still.   
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen.  Thank you very much.  You’re a good audience.  Good evening.  And God bless.  

Keywords
q17curious
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s Iran Hawks circle back for more bombing campaigns in Iran, ripping apart a populist political movement

Trump’s Iran Hawks circle back for more bombing campaigns in Iran, ripping apart a populist political movement

Lance D Johnson
Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Willow Tohi
Israel’s endless wars bring mass death but no political victories

Israel’s endless wars bring mass death but no political victories

Cassie B.
WHCA Dinner Shooting Exposes Security Vulnerabilities Amid Iran Revenge Threats

WHCA Dinner Shooting Exposes Security Vulnerabilities Amid Iran Revenge Threats

Garrison Vance
The OPEC Fracture: Why UAE’s Departure Signals the Beginning of the End for Oil Dominance

The OPEC Fracture: Why UAE’s Departure Signals the Beginning of the End for Oil Dominance

Mike Adams
James Comey&#8217;s Indictment: A Case of Weaponized Justice, Even Against a Traitorous Fool

James Comey’s Indictment: A Case of Weaponized Justice, Even Against a Traitorous Fool

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy