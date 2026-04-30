How Many 17’s In ONE Sitting?

….. I hate it when people say, spoiler alert, but if I didn’t hate that, I’d say it, right about now, for what that’s worth. There’s a total of 12, 17’s here. I know I know, 17, 17’s, would’ve been cooler, but 12 is enough of a mathematical impossibility, to get the point across.

Unless you’re one of those food scientists, so called “scientists” anyway, the type where the very foundation upon which their entire perception of reality is built upon, is based exclusively on, pseudoscience, and abstract mathematical modeling, based of faulty man made assumptions… that type of “scientist”, he will be unable to compute even the most simple probability metrics here… this from a type of guy who loves math & calculus so much, he giggles when he’s solving a problem, all while he’s maybe in his underwear, but maybe not, either way, that’s great, but this type of man needs to come up for some air, and get a grip on his extremely irrational biases.

Instead, this type of guy, just hates on me, from the shadows. Even though, I only want to be loved. What’s a poor boy supposed to do?… I know.

Being God’s messenger isn’t as easy as I thought it would be. Which has left me with but one, single question. Can you guess what that question is? Yes, whats’s a poor boy supposed to do? The answer? Keep on pokin’. I’m afraid so.

God has chosen wisely, even if I do say so myself. Although I will say, talk of things like, underwear and such, is all on me, and is probably not, divinely inspired, but all the sweet shit, surely is, as far & as few & as in between, as that may be, but still.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much. You’re a good audience. Good evening. And God bless.