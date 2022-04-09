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WEF Advisor Yuval Noah Harari Explains How the Next Industrial Revolution
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138 views • April 09, 2022
That Will Create a Class of 'Meaningless, Worthless' People
“The product this time will be humans themselves. We are basically learning to produce bodies and minds.
The problem [with the lower classes] is boredom and what to do with them. How will they find some sense of meaning in life when they are basically meaningless, worthless.”
“The product this time will be humans themselves. We are basically learning to produce bodies and minds.
The problem [with the lower classes] is boredom and what to do with them. How will they find some sense of meaning in life when they are basically meaningless, worthless.”
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