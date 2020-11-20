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💥...Στο χάρτη Μπάιντεν βασίζονται η Γαλάζια Πατρίδα και τα 6 μίλια Γεραπετρίτη...
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62 views • November 20, 2020
Όραμα και Καθοδήγηση του Τζό Μπάιντεν ο Χάρτης Αγωγών προς Τουρκία
https://www.energia.gr/article/157438/orama-kai-kathodhghsh-toy-tzo-mpainten-o-harths-agogon-pros-toyrkia
ΑΥΤΗ Η ΑΝΑΡΤΗΣΗ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΝΕΤΑΙ ΣΤΟΥΣ @ΑΛΑΚΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΑ "ΣΥΡΙΖΟ/ΝΔ ΤΡΟΛΛ", ΠΟΥ ΜΑΣ ΛΕΝΕ ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΚΟΛΛΗΤΙΛΙΚΙΑ ΤΡΑΜΠ/ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ.
Από την εκπομπή «Σε γνωρίζω από την κόψη» με τον ίδιο τον Αντώνη Κοκορίκο, στον ραδιοσταθμό Παραπολιτικά 90.1 FM, της 1-11-2020.
https://www.energia.gr/article/157438/orama-kai-kathodhghsh-toy-tzo-mpainten-o-harths-agogon-pros-toyrkia
ΑΥΤΗ Η ΑΝΑΡΤΗΣΗ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΝΕΤΑΙ ΣΤΟΥΣ @ΑΛΑΚΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΑ "ΣΥΡΙΖΟ/ΝΔ ΤΡΟΛΛ", ΠΟΥ ΜΑΣ ΛΕΝΕ ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΚΟΛΛΗΤΙΛΙΚΙΑ ΤΡΑΜΠ/ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ.
Από την εκπομπή «Σε γνωρίζω από την κόψη» με τον ίδιο τον Αντώνη Κοκορίκο, στον ραδιοσταθμό Παραπολιτικά 90.1 FM, της 1-11-2020.
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