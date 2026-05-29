The Invasion of Poland

The moment Germany invaded Poland… the world crossed a line it could never return from.





Blitzkrieg. Air raids. Collapsing cities. Broken promises.

This was the beginning of World War II in Europe.





But the full story is darker, bigger, and far more terrifying than most people realize.





🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/1FaasuT6zvmNYbUL998buC?si=17c112ed31f44bc0





#militaryhistory #worldwar2 #InvasionOfPoland #Blitzkrieg

#europeanhistory