The COVID Origin Story, Eric Coppolino | The Narrative (Act 1) | 3. The COVID Origin Story | The End of Covid
It’s hard to recall what happened at the beginning of 2020, but not to worry! In this session, Investigative Journalist Eric Coppolino joins Alec to uncover the chronological timeline of events surrounding the origins of this so-called pandemic.

more on Eric
https://planetwaves.fm/

more on Alec, and to find other health & freedom-oriented people in your area
https://thewayfwrd.com/

https://theendofcovid.com/

Keywords
metaphysicsgerm theory fraudthe end of covid

