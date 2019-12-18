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Alex Jones on shortwave frequency 4840
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53 views • December 18, 2019
Alex Jones can be heard on shortwave radio in the USA and Canada starting at 10pm Eastern time each weeknight on frequency 4840. CCrane is a great American company where you can buy a good shortwave radio. Search Amazon for CCrane Skywave. Tecsun, a Chinese company, makes decent shortwave radios too but quality control is iffy. I`m using a Tecsun PL 310et in this video.
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