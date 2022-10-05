Create New Account
292) PROOF - DOD Using Big Pharma To Scale Up Mass Genocide
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Credits to Stew Peters Network, September 30, 2022:Dr. Jane Ruby: PROOF: DOD Using 100’s of Pharma To Scale Up Mass Genocide Against Americans: https://rumble.com/v1m6rk6-live-7pm-proof-dod-using-100s-of-pharma-to-scale-up-mass-genocide-against-a.html


Interview with intelligence analyst Sasha Latypova (known from Team Enigma and the Batches/Lots breakthrough) who has documentation to prove that the entire covid plandemic is a DOD operation, planned, owned, funded, and controlled across hundreds of companies, not just Pfizer and Moderna, charged with producing parts of the chemical bioweapons, and in collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party. Our own military leadership is taking our country down and committing treason and bioterrorism upon We The People.


