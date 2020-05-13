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VIDEO THAT GOT ME DEMONETIZED ON YOUTUBE: Government Controlled Media & Churches, Operation Mockingbird and 501c3 Churches Exposed
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133 views • May 13, 2020
The Dan Bidondi Show
Government Controlled Media & Churches, Operation Mockingbird and 501c3 Churches Exposed
Guests: John Hall and Jon Pounders from NYSTV.org
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Government Controlled Media & Churches, Operation Mockingbird and 501c3 Churches Exposed
Guests: John Hall and Jon Pounders from NYSTV.org
Help Donate To Our Operation Today:
http://www.paypal.me/DanBidondi
The Nightly News w/Dan Bidondi & The Dan Bidondi Show is brought to you by:
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
http://www.shakeandwakeradio.com/
https://dssinternettalkradio.yolasite...
Special thanks to our sponsors and supporters
Joshua Watts Leather - Anything leather customized & created imaginable
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
RI Shotokan Karate- Rhode Island's Premier Self-Defense School
http://www.rishotokankarate.com/
Subscribe and Support Now You See TV Today
http://www.nystv.org
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