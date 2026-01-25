Are the Machines Already in Charge? Sober People "Are NOT Sober" According to Police

This is a good video by Here's the Deal pointing out the insanity of Police leadership, their back asswards thinking, and their criminal actions.





But I felt the need to add a few things to it!

Especially the use of "Computers" in controlling these cops!





I included some clips from "NewsBenders" which everyone should watch, as well as some from the "Asch Conformity Experiment" and the

"Milligram Experiment" to demonstrate just how DUMB Police are!





Most people in the United States are either EVIL or do not have the capacity for rational thought! "The Machines" are being used to control everyone who allows themselves to be controlled!





Police now have a "Machine" in their cars called a "computer"

If that computer tells the Police your grandma is a threat....

Police WILL shoot and kill your grandmother based solely on the information provided by that computer!





That is pretty damn scary in my book!

Satan LOVES it!





Because the human race is now subject to RULE BY COMPUTER!





original video by Here's the Deal

Beyond WHACKED!

https://youtu.be/33TDGtovsGg





NewsBenders

https://youtu.be/xYAke_z3RVU





I suggest that you also research the "Milligram" and "Asch" Experiments

so you can grasp how easily most people are controlled