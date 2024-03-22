Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'It's Pathetic': Eli Crane Blasts GOP Leadership Over Government Spending Bill
channel image
GalacticStorm
2223 Subscribers
Shop now
49 views
Published 15 hours ago

Eli Crane Blasts House Republican Leadership Over Government Spending Bill: 'It's Pathetic' -  In remarks at a House Freedom Caucus press briefing on Friday, Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) spoke out against the government funding bill.

Keywords
spending billpress releaseeli crane

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket