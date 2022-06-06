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Chatter 232 - Melissa Ciummei on Financial Reset, Digital ID and a Social Credit System
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83 views • June 06, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsMm3Cwh060 | "Melissa Ciummei first came across my radar after I saw her speak at an anti-vaccine passport protest in Belfast. Once I delved further into her work, I saw that Melissa was discussing ideas of good and evil, financial reset, and above all, she was warning about the dangers of digital ID and a centralised system of control from the government based around smart cities and the promise of integration. I wanted to discuss this properly, not in a conspiratorial way, but in a way that lays out how the digital ID programs are being slowly eased into our system, why they aren't being discussed, and what the dangers are of a centralized system."
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