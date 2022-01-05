© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Are Clearly Not Human
Follow
5
Share
Report
299 views • January 05, 2022
They are clearly not human look how they move talk and walk. Look how they have no conscious, no heart, no feelings. Look how they exterminate humans without no remorse. Humans are meant to be humane but these are not. we are dealing with a whole new kind of evil, which has been designed by evil. We are living in a matrix simulation, we have reptilians, clones, robots and cyborgs trying to kill the human population. Seems All to be controlled by an Evil Artificial intelligence program. This is a must watch.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.