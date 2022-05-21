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BREAKING!!!COVID 19 VAX SPREADING POX!!!DOCS FROM NIH & PFIZER REVEAL!!!!BOMBSHELL!!! PROOF!!!UNDENIABLE! SMALL POX SIMULATION DRILL!! SHARE VIDEO!!!CRITICAL INFO!!!!
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268 views • May 21, 2022
Bombshell evidence documents from NIH reveal that pox is being contracted after Covid 19 vaccine!!! Video of Fauci warning immunocompromised individuals should not take small pox vaccine as it can cause small pox in person with compromised immune system!!! Next pandemic will be spread by the vaccinated!!! Doc from Pfizer list Pemphigus Vulgaris as side effect of Covid 19 vaccine!!! Documents reveal event 201 like drill caused by Small Pox, undeniable evidence!!!!! bombshell news articles today!!! list of websites: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35278817/
https://imgur.com/SZQaADc
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-paul-alexander-smallpox-vaccine?s=r
https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
https://imgur.com/SZQaADc
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-paul-alexander-smallpox-vaccine?s=r
https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
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