THE KIFFNESS X OH LONG JOHNSON 2.0 - HOLD ONTO MY FUR (TALKING CAT SONG)

The late great OH LONG JOHNSON has been reincarnated, but this time as an orange kitty from China! He also has an important message: he likes it when you hold onto his fur when the dogs are barking!
Original video by @骄傲的大肥兔 on Douyin: https://v.douyin.com/BMTtm3X/
🎵 The Kiffness on Spotify: https://bit.ly/Kiffness
LYRICS:
CHORUS:
Hold onto my fur, I like it
When the dogs are barking
VERSE 1:
Kitty go purr when you hold onto his fur
everything a blur in the fast lane to the moon
Doggy go bark when we’re cruising in the dark
teeth so sharp tryna bite him like a shark
No we ain’t comin down soon
VERSE 2:
A doggy don't like it when a cat like me
is going through life successfully
So they make a big bark as I fly through the sky
Hold onto my fur boy don't you cry
Coz we're gonna make it now break through the clouds
No more doggy barking, where are they now?
It's easy to hear them when you're on the ground
but when you're up on the moon you don't hear a sound
