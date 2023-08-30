How Do I Know What’s True and What’s Not? Beliefs About Reincarnation, Why We Don’t Remember Past Life Karma, How to Discover the Truth

Full Original:https://youtu.be/KE6zIx_nMaA?si=IKULmtJopkvLfOJQ
20091115 The Human Soul - Fear, Emotions & False Beliefs P2
Cut:
03m04s-09m10s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING.”
@ 03m36ss
“IF I FEEL ALL OF MY EMOTIONS, I WILL IN THE END COME TO DISCOVER THE TRUTH. BUT I HAVE TO BE DILLIGENT IN FEELING ALL OF MY EMOTIONS.”
@ 07m48s
“AS LONG AS WE FEEL ALL OF OUR EMOTIONS, WE WILL COME TO DISCOVER THE TRUTH ABOUT EVERY SINGLE SUBJECT THAT WE ASK THE QUESTION OF.”
@ 08m59s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.