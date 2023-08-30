Create New Account
How Do I Know What’s True and What’s Not? Beliefs About Reincarnation, Why We Don’t Remember Past Life Karma, How to Discover the Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/KE6zIx_nMaA?si=IKULmtJopkvLfOJQ

20091115 The Human Soul - Fear, Emotions & False Beliefs P2


03m04s-09m10s


https://www.divinetruth.com

“THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING.”

“IF I FEEL ALL OF MY EMOTIONS, I WILL IN THE END COME TO DISCOVER THE TRUTH. BUT I HAVE TO BE DILLIGENT IN FEELING ALL OF MY EMOTIONS.”

“AS LONG AS WE FEEL ALL OF OUR EMOTIONS, WE WILL COME TO DISCOVER THE TRUTH ABOUT EVERY SINGLE SUBJECT THAT WE ASK THE QUESTION OF.”

new agesimplefalse beliefssoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionkarma and reincarnationgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godtruth about reincarnationi want to know everythingtruth is always lovingtruth is always emotionaltruth and lovepast life regression false new age teachings about reincarnationemotions and humilityremembering past livesgods loving systemask the questionshow to discover truthblocked by fear

