BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Life been hit by a tragedy? Let God put goodness back in your life. Don’t let dishonest science stop you
Science Censoring & Faith
Science Censoring & Faith
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 1 day ago

The world has always had evil in it but now it comes in a new and far more dangerous form---

Science.

Yes- SOME parts of the world of science have been hijacked by evil forces. The same evil that has started wars killing millions of people.

Twisted -Skewed-Defective-Dishonest science is NOW being used to damage our health-rob from our bank account-break relationships and destroy our faith and hope.

Its attempting to block each of us from connecting with a loving God who gives our life peace and purpose.

So I’m creating these videos to warn any who will listen.  I am in the forest because this is where people come to feel close to nature and its creator- God 

Keywords
jesusstar trekhopetragedyadam and evegoodnessbig bang theoryfalse sciencecorrupt scienceloving godevil forcesdishonest science
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

Belle Carter
New Zealand&#8217;s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

New Zealand’s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

Belle Carter
New study reveals &#8220;beer belly&#8221; fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

New study reveals “beer belly” fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

Patrick Lewis
Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Belle Carter
High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Financial &#038; technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Financial & technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Finn Heartley
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy