Life been hit by a tragedy? Let God put goodness back in your life. Don’t let dishonest science stop you

The world has always had evil in it but now it comes in a new and far more dangerous form---
Science.
Yes- SOME parts of the world of science have been hijacked by evil forces. The same evil that has started wars killing millions of people.
Twisted -Skewed-Defective-Dishonest science is NOW being used to damage our health-rob from our bank account-break relationships and destroy our faith and hope.
Its attempting to block each of us from connecting with a loving God who gives our life peace and purpose.
So I’m creating these videos to warn any who will listen. I am in the forest because this is where people come to feel close to nature and its creator- God