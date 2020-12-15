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Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada Electors VOTE FOR TRUMP
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264 views • December 15, 2020
Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada Electors have indeed VOTED FOR TRUMP! That’s right, we’re going to take a look at what happened today as the electoral college met to vote for president, how some GOP electors announced they cast their ballots for Trump, what it means for the ongoing contesting of the election. This is NOT over by a longshot!
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