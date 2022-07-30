Do the dead go to heaven according to Scripture? Is Anyone in Heaven right now? The answers are all in the true Scriptures. ****FAIR USE NOTICE COPY RIGHT DISCLAIMER APPLIES, FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES We are Yah's Assembly; we are Truth Seekers, desiring to worship the Creator according to his word. John 4:23-24 But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers shall worship the father in spirit and truth, for the father also does seek such to worship him, Elohim is spirit, and those who worship him need to worship in spirit and in truth.. **** If you were blessed by this Ministry and you would like to sow a seed, Bless this Ministry through PayPal @ https://yahsassembly.org/2018/08/31/d... Or through YouTube https://youtu.be/SJA9wUqO72w For More great Insight on the True Biblical Word of Yah Visit us online at our Website @ www.yahsassembly.org Bit chute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adSoOK1MTpAg/ Thank You for your love and Prayer!