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[WOW] James O'Keefe targeted by "FBI" pre-2021 -- in the Landrieu Dance (featuring James O'Keefe)
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10 views • January 24, 2022
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyVLDCPtVQw&;t=0s
Get Landrieu Dance on iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/album/landrieu-dance/id397574978?uo=4
Check out VICTICRAT featuring James O'keefe :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhPqmJynQPU&;t=0s
Directed by Christian Hartsock. Produced by Eric Elder. Performed by James O'Keefe and Anthony Dini. Starring: Dori Russell, Amy Bissonnette, Stacy Fratelli, Jacqueline Gage, Renee Reres, Vanessa Ross, Jessica Lynne Smith, Nick Gust, Shaughn Adeleye, Brian Lloyd, Eric Johnson, Ethan Czahor, Tara Ketterer, Ryan Sorba. Associate Producer: Alvaro Day. First Assistant Director: Adam Weinberg. Director of Photography: Andrew Hrera. Lightly Edited by: Victor Shklyar. Production Designer: Rae Deslich. Costume Designer: Jacquelynn Nicolle Remery. Set Photographers: Andrew Kim, Brandon Williams. EPK/DIT: Robert Deltour. Steadicam Operator: Aaron Smith. First Assistant Camera: Casey Todd. Sound Mixer: Phillip Bladh. Gaffer: Brody Culbertson. Best Boy: Ronnie Gotch. Set Dressers: Vinny Chance, Caroline Louis. Caterer: Chris Holm. Production Assistants: Alexander Haberbush, Gabriella Hoffman, Kelly Steele. Special Thanks: Daniel Smith, The City of Pasadena. POV PICTURES. DIONYSUS PRODUCTIONS. THE PROJECT VERITAS.
Contact:
[email protected] [email protected].
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyVLDCPtVQw&;t=0s
Get Landrieu Dance on iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/album/landrieu-dance/id397574978?uo=4
Check out VICTICRAT featuring James O'keefe :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhPqmJynQPU&;t=0s
Directed by Christian Hartsock. Produced by Eric Elder. Performed by James O'Keefe and Anthony Dini. Starring: Dori Russell, Amy Bissonnette, Stacy Fratelli, Jacqueline Gage, Renee Reres, Vanessa Ross, Jessica Lynne Smith, Nick Gust, Shaughn Adeleye, Brian Lloyd, Eric Johnson, Ethan Czahor, Tara Ketterer, Ryan Sorba. Associate Producer: Alvaro Day. First Assistant Director: Adam Weinberg. Director of Photography: Andrew Hrera. Lightly Edited by: Victor Shklyar. Production Designer: Rae Deslich. Costume Designer: Jacquelynn Nicolle Remery. Set Photographers: Andrew Kim, Brandon Williams. EPK/DIT: Robert Deltour. Steadicam Operator: Aaron Smith. First Assistant Camera: Casey Todd. Sound Mixer: Phillip Bladh. Gaffer: Brody Culbertson. Best Boy: Ronnie Gotch. Set Dressers: Vinny Chance, Caroline Louis. Caterer: Chris Holm. Production Assistants: Alexander Haberbush, Gabriella Hoffman, Kelly Steele. Special Thanks: Daniel Smith, The City of Pasadena. POV PICTURES. DIONYSUS PRODUCTIONS. THE PROJECT VERITAS.
Contact:
[email protected] [email protected].
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