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NEW YORK IS COLLAPSING Under Vaccine Mandates! - Will Businesses CONTINUE To Shoot Themselves?
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45349 views • October 04, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of the restaurant business in New York City as the supply chain breaks down and vaccine mandates punish essentially every restaurant and business attempting to come back after the tyrannical controlled collapse of the market place by government last year.
While 11 out of 15 businesses are not enforcing the vaccine mandate in New York City, the problem is great enough that most businesses are seeing a collapse of 50 to 60% of revenue while also being forced to hire new people just to stand at the door asking for a jab.
The truth is, all of these businesses are going to collapse anyways. It's better to die on your feet than on your knees.
We reported from New York City in August and showed that enforcement largely didn't exist. Despite this, the enforcement is slowly getting worse. As we also recently reported in France throughout Paris and Bordeaux, while news reports initially said that patios were empty, they are now full with people desperate to show their jab pass to eat. They almost feel like they're a part of something fun. Meanwhile, they're part of the collapse of civilization as we know it.
As winter approaches and the worst mandates yet loom, we must disobey and not fall for hopium as hopium all too often leads to abundant apathy.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of the restaurant business in New York City as the supply chain breaks down and vaccine mandates punish essentially every restaurant and business attempting to come back after the tyrannical controlled collapse of the market place by government last year.
While 11 out of 15 businesses are not enforcing the vaccine mandate in New York City, the problem is great enough that most businesses are seeing a collapse of 50 to 60% of revenue while also being forced to hire new people just to stand at the door asking for a jab.
The truth is, all of these businesses are going to collapse anyways. It's better to die on your feet than on your knees.
We reported from New York City in August and showed that enforcement largely didn't exist. Despite this, the enforcement is slowly getting worse. As we also recently reported in France throughout Paris and Bordeaux, while news reports initially said that patios were empty, they are now full with people desperate to show their jab pass to eat. They almost feel like they're a part of something fun. Meanwhile, they're part of the collapse of civilization as we know it.
As winter approaches and the worst mandates yet loom, we must disobey and not fall for hopium as hopium all too often leads to abundant apathy.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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