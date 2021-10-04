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NEW YORK IS COLLAPSING Under Vaccine Mandates! - Will Businesses CONTINUE To Shoot Themselves?
World Alternative Media
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45349 views • October 04, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of the restaurant business in New York City as the supply chain breaks down and vaccine mandates punish essentially every restaurant and business attempting to come back after the tyrannical controlled collapse of the market place by government last year.
While 11 out of 15 businesses are not enforcing the vaccine mandate in New York City, the problem is great enough that most businesses are seeing a collapse of 50 to 60% of revenue while also being forced to hire new people just to stand at the door asking for a jab.
The truth is, all of these businesses are going to collapse anyways. It's better to die on your feet than on your knees.
We reported from New York City in August and showed that enforcement largely didn't exist. Despite this, the enforcement is slowly getting worse. As we also recently reported in France throughout Paris and Bordeaux, while news reports initially said that patios were empty, they are now full with people desperate to show their jab pass to eat. They almost feel like they're a part of something fun. Meanwhile, they're part of the collapse of civilization as we know it.

As winter approaches and the worst mandates yet loom, we must disobey and not fall for hopium as hopium all too often leads to abundant apathy.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewscollapsepoliticsvaccineeconomynwoconspiracynycnew york cityinflationmandatevoluntaryismcoronaviruscovid19supply chaincovidwam
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