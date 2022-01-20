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17000 DIED PURELY FROM COVID (OFFICIAL FIGURE) UK
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72 views • January 20, 2022
According to official government figures only 17000 people have died purely from covid over the past two years. Even this figure is probably inaccurate with many flu deaths being attributed to covid.
Flu disappears in England.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/flu-cases-covid-england-phe-latest-b1805124.html
Youtube: GBNews
20th Jan 2022
Nigel Farage reacts to ONS figures on how many people have died purely of Covid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U90eDxJV_9k
New Zealand had 12 official Covid deaths 2021 and 10,500 deaths from cancer.
Where's the pandemic? Cancer deaths are out of control.
Flu disappears in England.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/flu-cases-covid-england-phe-latest-b1805124.html
Youtube: GBNews
20th Jan 2022
Nigel Farage reacts to ONS figures on how many people have died purely of Covid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U90eDxJV_9k
New Zealand had 12 official Covid deaths 2021 and 10,500 deaths from cancer.
Where's the pandemic? Cancer deaths are out of control.
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