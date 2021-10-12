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The Fight For The Next Generation with The Red Patriot | Flyover Conservatives
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20 views • October 12, 2021
On the frontline of education Hannah Menshouse, The Red Patriot. She is a college student who moonlights as a patriot truth telling podcaster. We have seen her over and over at events over the past few months and had to highlight her story on our show! Check her out at ► https://theredpatriotshow.com/
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Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
------------
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to (816) 579-1144 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://kirkelliottphd.com/flyover
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
NEXT LEVEL STUFF
-------------------------------------------
🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
📱 Text us - (816) 579-1144
🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video!
🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Bonus points if you're still reading this!
Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
------------
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
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