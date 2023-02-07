Luz Nuclear Devastation! The Innocent Will Suffer and St Michael & His Legions Will Take Them Away!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Feb 7, 2023





Our Lady to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on January 27th, 2023:The [heavenly] calls will come to a halt, not because the Divine Will decrees it, but because you will not have the means to make them reach humanity. I invite you to have them on paper.

