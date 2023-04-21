Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Trump To Kennedy? There’s NO Shortcut - Build THE Movement for Truth Freedom Health®
Streamed live 4/21/2023
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Trump to Kennedy? There’s NO Shortcut - Build THE Movement for Truth Freedom Health® Full Video: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-tru... In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, talks about why working people cannot allow themselves to keep being fooled by false champions that come from the ruling class. From Kennedys, to Bushes, to Obamas, to Trumps, back to Kennedys: those in power have created a theatrical spectacle to keep you lazy and give you an excuse to not put in the work that is necessary to build the movement for Truth Freedom Health®. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashivaShow less
Keywords
trumpobamapresidentvaccinewarkennedydr shivatruth freedom healthelection 2024dr shiva ayyadurai mit phdno shortcutbuild the movement
