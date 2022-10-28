Is It Flat? - How We Know

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Is It Really Flat? Let’s answer that question without changing the subject if we can.Does the Giza pyramid prove the shape
How old is the Earth
NASA has been lying for a long time now
A little more on the Mandela Effect
Our focus needs to be on the agenda of death!
Let’s fight the evil together.
Links:
Giza
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L6MJfXltOw7d/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/avrpL35cceXg/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQgNyredisw9/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PnzNKyejHAxX/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JUf4w5QHLNf/
FE Group tries to prove the Earth is flat
https://www.triplem.com.au/story/flat-earthers-spend-20-000-trying-to-prove-earth-is-flat-accidentally-prove-it-s-round-129953