Is It Flat? - How We Know

Is It Really Flat? Let’s answer that question without changing the subject if we can.Does the Giza pyramid prove the shape

How old is the Earth

NASA has been lying for a long time now

A little more on the Mandela Effect

Our focus needs to be on the agenda of death!

Let’s fight the evil together.





Links:

Giza

https://www.bitchute.com/video/L6MJfXltOw7d/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/avrpL35cceXg/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQgNyredisw9/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PnzNKyejHAxX/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JUf4w5QHLNf/

FE Group tries to prove the Earth is flat

https://www.triplem.com.au/story/flat-earthers-spend-20-000-trying-to-prove-earth-is-flat-accidentally-prove-it-s-round-129953



